Jaguar I-Pace variant details revealed ahead of launch

- Jaguar I-Pace to be offered in three variants
- The all-electric model is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres on a single charge
Earlier this year, Jaguar India listed the I-Pace on the official website ahead of its launch. Now, according to the website, the variants and the details of the model have been revealed. The I-Pace will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.
Propelling the Jaguar I-Pace will be a 90 kWh battery and two electric motors, producing a combined output of 395bhp and 696Nm of torque. The battery is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres (WLTP rated) under a single full charge.
The new Jaguar I-Pace will be available in 12 colours including Fuji White, Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, and Aruba. The following are the variant-wise features of the India-spec I-Pace.
I-Pace S
19-inch alloy wheels
LED headlamps
Powered tail-gate
Luxtec sport seats
Meridian sound system
Touchscreen system for AC controls
Cruise control and speed limiter
Driver condition monitor
3D surround camera
I-Pace SE
LED headlamps with DRLs
ORVMs with heating, electrical adjustment and folding, and memory function
Grained leather sport seats
I-Pace HSE
Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs
Powered gesture tail-gate
Windsor leather sport seats
Adaptive cruise control
- Jaguar I-Pace to be offered in three variants
- The all-electric model is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres in a single charge
Earlier this year, Jaguar India listed the I-Pace on the official website ahead of its launch. Now, according to the website, the variants and their details of the model have been revealed. The I-Pace will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.
Propelling the Jaguar I-Pace will the 90 kWh battery and two electric motors, producing a combined output of 395bhp and 696Nm of torque. The battery is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres (WLTP rated) under a single full charge.
The new Jaguar I-Pace will be available in 12 colours including Fuji White, Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, and Aruba. The following are the variant-wise features of the India-spec I-Pace.
I-Pace S
19-inch alloy wheels
LED headlamps
Powered tail-gate
Luxtec sport seats
Meridian sound system
Touchscreen system for AC controls
Cruise control and speed limiter
Driver condition monitor
3D surround camera
I-Pace SE
LED headlamps with DRLs
ORVMs with heating, electrical adjustment and folding, and memory function
Grained leather sport seats
I-Pace HSE
Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs
Powered gesture tail-gate
Windsor leather sport seats
Adaptive cruise control