    Jaguar I-Pace variant details revealed ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Jaguar I-Pace variant details revealed ahead of launch

    - Jaguar I-Pace to be offered in three variants

    - The all-electric model is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres on a single charge

    Earlier this year, Jaguar India listed the I-Pace on the official website ahead of its launch. Now, according to the website, the variants and the details of the model have been revealed. The I-Pace will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE. 

    Propelling the Jaguar I-Pace will be a 90 kWh battery and two electric motors, producing a combined output of 395bhp and 696Nm of torque. The battery is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres (WLTP rated) under a single full charge.

    The new Jaguar I-Pace will be available in 12 colours including Fuji White, Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, and Aruba. The following are the variant-wise features of the India-spec I-Pace.

    I-Pace S

    19-inch alloy wheels

    LED headlamps

    Powered tail-gate

    Luxtec sport seats

    Meridian sound system

    Touchscreen system for AC controls

    Cruise control and speed limiter

    Driver condition monitor

    3D surround camera

    I-Pace SE

    LED headlamps with DRLs

    ORVMs with heating, electrical adjustment and folding, and memory function

    Grained leather sport seats

    I-Pace HSE

    Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs

    Powered gesture tail-gate

    Windsor leather sport seats

    Adaptive cruise control

