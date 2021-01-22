Skoda Kushaq spotted testing again; interiors leaked

- New Skoda Kushaq spy images reveal instrument cluster and infotainment system

- The model will be launched in mid-2021

Skoda continues testing the Kushaq SUV ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in Q2 2021. New spy images of a test-mule reveal the interiors of the production-ready model that will be unveiled soon.

As seen in the spy images, the new Skoda Kushaq gets a conventional instrument console with a blue backlit and a large MID. Also on offer is a touchscreen infotainment system. Skoda could also offer the top-end variants of the model with the virtual cockpit.

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Skoda Kushaq will include LED headlamps, halogen fog lights, alloy wheels, roof rails, wraparound LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, and body cladding on either side.

Under the hood, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq is expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit, and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine mated exclusively to a seven-speed DCT unit. Rivals to the model will include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and the Renault Duster.

