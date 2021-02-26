Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant arrives at dealerships

- The Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant is priced at 11.67 lakh

- The version is the new entry-level variant in the Scorpio line-up

Mahindra discreetly introduced the S3+ variant of the Scorpio in India earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 11.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The version sits below the S5 variant and became the new entry-level variant in the SUV’s line-up.

Now, the new Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. Seen in the images is a single unit of the model finished in a shade of Napoli Black. Exterior highlights of the model include 17-inch steel wheels, black front and rear bumpers, and follow-me-home headlamps.

Inside, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant features a dual-tone theme, vinyl seat upholstery, power windows, seat-belt reminders, rear parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and a speed alert system.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio S3 variant is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that has been detuned, and now produces 120bhp and 280Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra is also working on the new-gen Scorpio, and you can read all about it here.

Image Source