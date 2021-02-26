CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant arrives at dealerships

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    255 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant arrives at dealerships

    - The Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant is priced at 11.67 lakh

    - The version is the new entry-level variant in the Scorpio line-up

    Mahindra discreetly introduced the S3+ variant of the Scorpio in India earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 11.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The version sits below the S5 variant and became the new entry-level variant in the SUV’s line-up.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Now, the new Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. Seen in the images is a single unit of the model finished in a shade of Napoli Black. Exterior highlights of the model include 17-inch steel wheels, black front and rear bumpers, and follow-me-home headlamps.

    Inside, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant features a dual-tone theme, vinyl seat upholstery, power windows, seat-belt reminders, rear parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and a speed alert system.

    Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio S3 variant is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that has been detuned, and now produces 120bhp and 280Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra is also working on the new-gen Scorpio, and you can read all about it here.

    Image Source

    Mahindra Scorpio Image
    Mahindra Scorpio
    ₹ 11.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • Scorpio
    • Mahindra Scorpio
    • Scorpio S3 Plus
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra sells 100 per cent stake in ‘First Choice Services’ to TVS Automobile Solutions
     Next 
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift exterior accessories detailed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.79 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.98 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.71 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.68 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant arrives at dealerships