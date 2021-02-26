CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra sells 100 per cent stake in ‘First Choice Services’ to TVS Automobile Solutions

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    751 Views
    Mahindra sells 100 per cent stake in ‘First Choice Services’ to TVS Automobile Solutions

    Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that it has traded its 100 per cent stake in the subsidiary – Mahindra First Choice Services Limited (MFCS) to TVS Automobile Solutions Private Limited (TASL) for a consideration of Rs 21.5 crore. 

    With this transaction, MFCS no more comes under the ownership of Mahindra and will be wholly owned and managed by TVS. Presently, MFCS has a network of over 475 pan-India franchise partners and 100 plus distributors in over 350 towns across 25 states and two Union Territories. Meanwhile, TASL brings along a strong customer base of two million, 20,000 retailers, and 10,000 garages nationwide.

    R. Dinesh, Director, TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am delighted with this deal as two great brands have come together for the benefit of the overall aftermarket ecosystem. India’s 10-billion-dollar aftermarket segment is fragmented and needs strong support for relevance and growth amidst changing technology landscape in the automotive sector. We would take this opportunity to bring thousands of entrepreneurs into a digital platform wherein they can get benefited from digital technologies across marketing, diagnostics, customer experience, quality parts, access to training, and digital payments. I am sure this partnership will be a win-win proposition for all the stakeholders.”

    V S Parthasarathy, President, Mobility Services Sector, Mahindra Group, said, “MFCSL has developed a large, trusted, multi-brand car service franchise and distribution network over the years. Our focus on quality and customer satisfaction has ensured that we continue to deliver superior value to our customers and channel partners. I believe that consolidation, scale, and phygital solutions will drive the next phase of growth for the company as well as the industry. I am confident that a strong partner like TVS ASPL will help take our legacy further and propel the company to the next orbit. I applaud the commitment and passion of our franchisees, distributors, and employees, and seek their support as we embark on the next phase of the journey.”

    • Mahindra
    • Mahindra First Choice Services
    • TVS Automobile Solutions
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New car launches and unveils in India in March 2021
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant arrives at dealerships

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra sells 100 per cent stake in ‘First Choice Services’ to TVS Automobile Solutions