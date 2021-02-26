Spec Comparison: Tata Safari Vs MG Hector Plus

The recently launched Tata Safari has strengthened the competition in the SUV segment. The Indian utility vehicle manufacturer has introduced the Safari SUV in India at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier in January, MG Motor introduced the Hector Plus in six and seven-seat layout options. The updated Hector Plus is available at a starting price of Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). To learn more about the key differences between these two models, read below –

Exterior

The recently launched Safari SUV from Tata Motors is based on the Impact 2.0 design language. The fascia is adorned by sleek LED DRLs with a tri-arrow chrome grille and the large headlamps and fog lamps are infused in the bumper. As for the sides, the vehicle rides on a set of 18-inch machined alloy wheels with black cladding that runs from the front to the rear bumper. Interestingly, Safari can also be had in the Adventure trim which gets the ‘Tropical Mist’ colour along with R18 charcoal grey skid plates, piano black grille, piano black safari mascot on the bonnet, piano black roof rail inserts, and piano black outer door handles.

The 2021 MG Hector does not get major exterior updates. For freshness, the SUV gets a new thermo-pressed chrome grille which replaces the large blacked-out grille from the outgoing model. The vehicle now gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels in Smart and Sharp variants, which is further accentuated by the dual-tone colour with a black roof. The LED taillamp strip running across the tailgate has been replaced with the glossy black tailgate garnish. The Hector logo completes its fresh appeal.

Interior

The Tata Safari gets an Oyster White interior colour theme with a signature Ashwood dashboard. The vehicle gets a soft-touch dashboard with an anti-reflective ‘Nappa’ grain top layer, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and gear shift knob. The dashboard features an 8.8-inch floating island touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, the instrument cluster comes with a seven-inch coloured TFT display.

The 2021 Hector Plus does not get any layout changes and the updates are limited to the new dual-tone champagne and black colour combination in the interior. The softer materials offer a good fit and finish, while the large windows and relatively thin pillars continue to offer a commanding driving position. The vehicle offers a large signature 10.4-inch vertically stacked touchscreen with i-SMART system that offers industry-first Hinglish voice commands.

Engine

Mechanically, the Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that is capable of generating 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission will be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV offers Multi Drive Mode such as – normal, rough, and wet.

The MG Hector Plus is available in both petrol and diesel engine option. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 139bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600 to 3,600rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual, DCT, and CVT option. The petrol hybrid variant is powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with a 48V hybrid system to deliver better fuel efficiency figures. The power figures for the hybrid variant are identical to the regular petrol engine. The 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine produces 165bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750 to 2,500rpm. This engine gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Conclusion

Speaking in terms of engine options and the feature-list, the MG Hector Plus emerges as a value for money package. On the other hand, the Safari is based on the OMEGARC, derived from the renowned D8 platform of Land Rover, thereby offers better driving dynamics. Between the two, the Hector Plus is for customers looking forward to a feature-rich SUV, while the Safari is for customers looking forward to spirited driving.