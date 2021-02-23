2021 Mercedes-Benz A-class Limousine fuel efficiency details revealed

- The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be launched in India on 25 March, 2021

- Bookings for the model are now open

The new Mercedes-Benz A-class Limousine will be launched in India next month, details of which are available here. The German marquee will begin production of the model in March 2021, while bookings are currently underway.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-class Limousine will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine producing 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 147bhp and 320Nm of torque. The former and latter are paired to a seven-speed and eight-speed automatic unit, respectively.

The petrol variant of the Mercedes-Benz A-class Limousine, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.1 seconds, will return an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 17.50kmpl. The diesel variant of the sedan, on the other hand, will attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 8.2 seconds, while the ARAI-rated fuel economy stands at 21.35kmpl.

Mercedes-Benz will also introduce a performance version of the A-Class limousine in the A35 guise. The successor to the CLA-Class, the A-class Limousine launch is a part of the brand’s plan to introduce 15 new models by the end of the year, details of which are available here.