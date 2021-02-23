New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine to be launched in India on 25 March, 2021

- 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine bookings have commenced

- Production of the new model will begin in March 2021

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the 2021 A-Class Limousine in India on 25 March, 2021. The company has begun accepting bookings for the model, production for which will commence next month.

Powertrain options on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will include a 1.4-litre petrol motor and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 161bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter produces 147bhp and 320Nm of torque. These engines are paired to seven-speed and eight-speed automatic units, respectively.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will be offered in six colours such as Denim Blue, Mojave Silver, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver, and Cosmos Black. The model will be available in three variants, A200, A200d, and the A35 AMG.

Feature highlights of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will include LED headlamps, LED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MBUX connectivity, and dual-zone climate control.