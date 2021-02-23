CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine to be launched in India on 25 March, 2021

    New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine to be launched in India on 25 March, 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,780 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine to be launched in India on 25 March, 2021

    - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine bookings have commenced

    - Production of the new model will begin in March 2021

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the 2021 A-Class Limousine in India on 25 March, 2021. The company has begun accepting bookings for the model, production for which will commence next month.

    Powertrain options on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will include a 1.4-litre petrol motor and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 161bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter produces 147bhp and 320Nm of torque. These engines are paired to seven-speed and eight-speed automatic units, respectively.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will be offered in six colours such as Denim Blue, Mojave Silver, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver, and Cosmos Black. The model will be available in three variants, A200, A200d, and the A35 AMG.

    Feature highlights of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will include LED headlamps, LED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MBUX connectivity, and dual-zone climate control.

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Image
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    ₹ 35.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • A-Class Limousine
    • Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 49.36 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    All Upcoming Cars