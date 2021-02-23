Maruti Suzuki Jimny 3-Door variant under consideration for launch in India

- Jimny 3-Door likely to launch in India in H2 2021

- Will rival the Mahindra Thar

Last month, Maruti Suzuki commenced local manufacturing and exports of the Jimny from India. Now, the company has officially confirmed that it is evaluating the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India.

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that presently, the 3-Door Jimny contributes a fraction to its exports, and the numbers are too low. But, the company is evaluating if it makes a business case to launch the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India. Given the fact that Maruti Suzuki is manufacturing the SUV here, the Jimny would make for an excellent entry-level off-roader in the domestic market.

It should be noted that Maruti Suzuki is developing a 5-Door version of the Jimny for the Indian market. However, the SUV is expected to go on sale early next year. And in that sense, the 3-Door Jimny would serve as a niche offering for enthusiasts looking for a compact lightweight off-road SUV. Furthermore, given its off-road credibility, it would make for an exciting alternative to the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.

Internationally, the Suzuki Jimny is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 101bhp and 130Nm. The motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The Jimny gets its off-road credibility from Suzuki’s AllGrip 4x4 system that sends power to all four wheels via a low-range transfer case.

We expect Maruti Suzuki to launch the Jimny 3-Door in India in the second half of 2021, possibly around the festive season. And when launched, it is expected to be retailed through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealerships.