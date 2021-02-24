Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG to be second locally assembled in India

- The Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG is powered by a 301bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

- The model will receive visual and interior updates over the regular model

Mercedes-Benz India launched its first locally assembled vehicle in India, the GLC 43 AMG Coupe, in November last year, with prices starting at Rs 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is now all set to launch the second locally assembled model in the country, which will be the A35 AMG.

Based on the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine that will be launched in India next month, the A35 AMG is a full-blown performance iteration of the sedan. The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 301bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the 4Matic system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

Visual updates to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG that differentiate it from the A-Class Limousine include a new single-slat grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, rear diffuser, and dual chrome tail-pipes. Inside, the model will come equipped with AMG-Performance seats, AMS-spec steering wheel, MBUX connectivity, and a touchpad.