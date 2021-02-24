CarWale
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,135 Views
    Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG to be second locally assembled in India

    - The Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG is powered by a 301bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    - The model will receive visual and interior updates over the regular model

    Mercedes-Benz India launched its first locally assembled vehicle in India, the GLC 43 AMG Coupe, in November last year, with prices starting at Rs 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is now all set to launch the second locally assembled model in the country, which will be the A35 AMG.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Based on the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine that will be launched in India next month, the A35 AMG is a full-blown performance iteration of the sedan. The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 301bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the 4Matic system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Visual updates to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG that differentiate it from the A-Class Limousine include a new single-slat grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, rear diffuser, and dual chrome tail-pipes. Inside, the model will come equipped with AMG-Performance seats, AMS-spec steering wheel, MBUX connectivity, and a touchpad.

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Image
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    ₹ 35.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Mercedes-Benz
    A35 AMG
    • A-Class Limousine
    • Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    • Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG
    • Mercedes-AMG A35
