Upcoming Nissan Magnite review to go live today

-India launch on 2 December

-Four trim levels across two engine and gearbox options

We saw the Nissan Magnite as a concept, then in production guise where we managed to up close and give you a detailed walk around. Now with the launch on 2 December, we will today complete a large part of the Magnite’s pre-launch puzzle by giving you our first-drive review of the compact SUV both in written guise as well as in video form. Both our reviews will go live at 7.00 pm today. However, if you can’t wait here is the link to our first look review, once again in both written guise as well as the video which is listed below.

The Nissan Magnite is the Japanese automaker’s entry into the highly competitive sub-four metre SUV segment where it will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

Details leaked last month indicate a price range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh. These are not yet official but Nissan has indicated that the Magnite will be launched with an introductory price.