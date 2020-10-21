Nissan Magnite First Look Review

What is it?

The sub-four-metre compact B-segment SUV has been flying with multiple new entrants every year. In fact, 2020 has seen the segment get two new players, as well as three of the current ones, undergo a refresh. An exciting time for the segment, indeed.

Well, now, there’s one more joining the ranks in early 2021. You saw it in concept form a few months earlier and here’s the production-ready version of the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan first hinted at the Magnite during the announcement of its Nissan Next Transformation project and even included it in in the teaser video for its next-generation models. It revealed the concept car in July and what you see here is the production-ready model.

How is it on the outside?

Larger than life seems to be the key for Nissan and with just one look at the Magnite you know what this sub-four-metre vehicle is all about. The first absolute thing you notice is this giant grille which gives the car its unique face. The grille is flanked by the projector headlamps, vertically stacked LED DRLs, and the nice chrome inserts that give the face a premium appearance. Also, this being an SUV, you get faux bash plate elements for some extra toughness in the looks department. Now one thing that you would have noticed is that the large grille isn’t your new-gen Nissan V-motion piece but a Datsun one that’s been fitted with the Nissan badge and that adds well to the larger than life look of the car.

The curved lines and chunky elements of the Nissan design language are very much visible in the profile of the Magnite, thanks to the chunky and heavily flared wheel arches and rather nice looking diamond-cut alloy wheels with a petal-like design. The B and C-pillars have been blacked out for that floating roof effect while the lower cladding and door handles have been chromed out for some added premium factor.

Move over to the back and you are greeted by these wide hips that give the car a squat and hunkered stance, call it if you will, a pose ready to jump to action. Two stand out elements present on the car that we are looking at is the contrast-coloured roof as well as these faux bash plate elements that give the rear a larger than life appearance.

How is it on the inside?

The Magnite gets a black and grey cabin with silver inserts in the dashboard, doors, and the steering wheel. The design is typical Nissan with chunky elements and non-conventional shapes dominating the proceedings. Everything is laid out in a vertically stacked manner with ease of reach for both the driver and the passenger. The contact areas on the dashboard are covered in soft-touch and textured plastics while the contact surfaces on the doors have been trimmed out in a grey coloured soft fabric. In addition to the steering wheel, gear lever and handbrake in this top-spec model get a leather cover.

One of the things that we found interesting is the instrument cluster which is a fully digital unit as has become the convention these days. In this case, Nissan’s taken a slightly different route with colourful and chunky graphics reminiscent of the 16-bit video games. The fonts are large, information is comprehensive and with bright colours, which means you will be able to read everything clearly and easily. However, we will be able to give an accurate test of it once we take it out on the road and view it in bright sunlight.

The rear seats have been trimmed out in the same material as the front seats with features like AC vents, rear seatback pockets, and an armrest with dual cup holders – all part of this top-spec model that we are looking at. In the short time that we had with the car, we could tell that two occupants will have sufficient shoulder room and headroom while adding a third one in the middle will be a bit of a squeeze. In terms of practicality, all doors get 1.0-litre bottle holders, there’s a 10-litre glove box in front, and the rear seats split-fold to add to the 336-litre boot space. Lastly, the roof rails are also functional and can be used for loads of up to 50 kilos.

Features on this top-spec model that we are looking at include the climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, steering mounted audio controls, cruise control, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. Nissan’s party piece for the Magnite is a 360-degree camera set up that can be activated with a dedicated button. It’s similar to the one offered on the slightly larger Kicks SUV. Other than this, Nissan will also offer wireless charging and a tech pack that comprises of an air purifier, puddle lamps, and ambient lighting.

What’s under the hood?

The Magnite is the third product from the Renault-Nissan alliance’s CMF-A platform made specifically for markets like India. It shares this platform with the likes of the Kwid, Redigo, Triber as well as the upcoming Renault Kiger, its sister car. The Magnite will be the debut vehicle for the Nissan’s 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo petrol engine. This engine will be offered with either a five-speed manual or a CVT. At the time writing this first look review, Nissan hadn’t revealed power figures for this engine.

What about competition and pricing?

The Nissan Magnite enters one of the most populated and competitive segments in the India car market currently. It will have to jostle for market share among the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Honda WR-V. It will also face competition from its sister car, the Renault Kiger, which will be launched next year.

We will be able to give you a full review of the Magnite as well as its position against the competition once we get it out on the road and put it through its paces. We expect Nissan to price the Magnite in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11 lakh and launch it early next year.

Photos: Kaustubh Gandhi