    Weekly news round-up: Mahindra Scorpio-N launched, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    632 Views
    Weekly news round-up: Mahindra Scorpio-N launched, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched

    In the week gone by, we had come across a series of new car launches and a new product unveil in the country. Additionally, we also covered spy shots of an upcoming electric vehicle. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Earlier this week, Mahindra launched the much-awaited Scorpio-N in five variants and seven colour options. The lucrative prices are applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings. The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Currently, the company has announced prices only for the manual transmission variants, while the prices for the automatic variants and 4x4 options will be announced on 21 July. 

    New car launches and unveils in July 2022

    Front View

    There are a slew of new car launches and unveils in India in July 2022. The auto industry kicks off the second half of 2022 by offering a mixed bag of options ranging from two new SUVs to one new luxury sedan and also an electric SUV. Take a look at the list of upcoming new car launches and unveils in the country this month. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder bookings open in India

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota officially unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. Ahead of its official launch, the company has commenced bookings for the new model across all Toyota dealerships and online against a token amount of 25,000. The new model will be available in two powertrain options – Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric. 

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki launched the 2022 Brezza in India. The updated model is available in four variant options – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The company has reportedly accumulated 45,000 bookings on the very first day of the commencement of bookings. Depending on the variant, the vehicle now offers a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, ARKAMYS music system, and a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N launched: Top new feature highlights

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Popular Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra recently launched the new Scorpio-N in the country. The updated model is based on the new third-generation body-on-frame platform. The new model will be available for test drives in a phased manner, starting 5 July in 30 cities and the rest of the country by 15 July. Bookings for the Scorpio-N will commence on 30 July from 11 am on onwards at Mahindra dealerships or the official website. 

    New MG small EV begins testing in India; to be launched next year

    Rear View

    The upcoming small EV from MG Motor was spied testing in India. This will be the second EV to be introduced by the company in India. The upcoming MG two-door car is expected to get vertically-stacked door handles, tail-gate mounted spare wheel, steel wheels with wheel covers, and vertically stacked tail lights. More details on the technical specifications will be known at a later date. 

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza – First Look

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by the next-generation K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with a progressive smart hybrid system that generates 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm at 4,400rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder – First Look

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Toyota has marked its debut in the mid-size SUV segment with the unveiling of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This is the first model to be co-developed from the scratch under the Toyota-Suzuki alliance. The vehicle is available in two powertrain options – Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric.

