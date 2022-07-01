CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder bookings open in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder bookings open in India

    - Bookings commence against a token amount of Rs 25,000

    - To get two powertrain options – Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric

    Toyota has raised the curtains off the much-awaited production-ready Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. Ahead of the price announcement, Toyota has opened bookings for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder across all Toyota dealerships against a token amount of 25,000. The newly unveiled model claims to offer several best-in-segment features and two powertrain options – Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Rear Three Quarter

    Visually, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets features a crystal acrylic upper grille with chrome garnish which is flanked by LED projector headlamps, twin LED DRLs, and side turn indicators. Further, the fascia is highlighted by a wide trapezoidal lower grille. The mid-size SUV rides on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, while the rear section is highlighted by a sporty skid plate and LED taillights. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Side View

    At the time of launch, the Toyota Urban Cruiser will be offered in seven monotone and four dual-tone colour (black roof) options. The colour options include Cave Black, Sporting Red (optional black roof), Speedy Blue (optional black roof), Enticing Silver (optional black roof), Cafe White (optional black roof), Gaming Grey, and Midnight Black. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dashboard

    As for the interior, the self-charging strong hybrid electric version gets a black and brown interior theme, while the Neo Drive trim gets a full black theme. The feature list includes leather seats with ventilation, ambient light, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, nine-inch smart play cast audio, drive mode switch, cruise control, head-up display, and door spot + IP Line. In the second row, the SUV offers reclining seats, AC vents, 60:40 seat split, and USB points. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Rear Seats

    Mechanically, the self-charging strong hybrid electric version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System). This engine gets an e-drive transmission. The petrol engine produces 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates 79bhp and 141Nm of torque. Combined, the strong hybrid version produces 114bhp. Some of the unique highlights of the self-charging strong hybrid electric version include the ability to run on pure EV mode, deliver higher fuel efficiency, low emission levels, no external charging needed, and responsive power and quieter drive. 

    On the other hand, the Neo Drive version is powered by Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology which generates 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. This engine will be offered in five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. Interestingly, this engine is exclusively offered with an all-wheel-drive option. 

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1754 Views
    11 Likes

