    Mahindra Scorpio-N — Top 5 accessories

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    271 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio-N — Top 5 accessories

    The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is on sale in India starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.99 lakh. Customers do get a wide variety of official accessories to choose from and here are the top five from them.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Front Three Quarter

    1. Protector set

    The Scorpio-N has evolved into a very mature SUV but its outdoorsy nature continues. And to protect the exterior of the car, the carmaker is offering many accessories like bumper corner protectors, mud flaps, a bug deflector, etc. There's even a rear bumper protector that can be had either in a plastic or stainless steel material.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Rear View

    2. Chrome pack

    Given the demand for chrome accessories amongst car buyers, Mahindra and Mahindra is also offering a chrome pack for the Scorpio-N. This includes chrome embellishments for the grille, fog lamps, ORVMs, wheel arches, door handles, tailgate, and tail lamps.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Front Three Quarter

    3. Body covers

    There are different body covers on offer and surprisingly in different colours and materials as a part of the genuine accessories pack.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Front View

    4. Roof carriers

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Front View

    Furthermore, integrated roof carriers and crossbars can also be opted for. Interestingly, these have been tastefully designed to suit the sporty character of the SUV.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Pedals/Foot Controls

    5. Interior pack

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Scuff Plates

    Finally, we pick the interior pack which has assortments including seat covers, sunshades, pedal covers, scuff plates, floor mats, and many more.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Row Seats
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Row Seats
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
