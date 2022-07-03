Mahindra Scorpio-N — Top 5 accessories

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is on sale in India starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.99 lakh. Customers do get a wide variety of official accessories to choose from and here are the top five from them.

1. Protector set

The Scorpio-N has evolved into a very mature SUV but its outdoorsy nature continues. And to protect the exterior of the car, the carmaker is offering many accessories like bumper corner protectors, mud flaps, a bug deflector, etc. There's even a rear bumper protector that can be had either in a plastic or stainless steel material.

2. Chrome pack

Given the demand for chrome accessories amongst car buyers, Mahindra and Mahindra is also offering a chrome pack for the Scorpio-N. This includes chrome embellishments for the grille, fog lamps, ORVMs, wheel arches, door handles, tailgate, and tail lamps.

3. Body covers

There are different body covers on offer and surprisingly in different colours and materials as a part of the genuine accessories pack.

4. Roof carriers

Furthermore, integrated roof carriers and crossbars can also be opted for. Interestingly, these have been tastefully designed to suit the sporty character of the SUV.

5. Interior pack

Finally, we pick the interior pack which has assortments including seat covers, sunshades, pedal covers, scuff plates, floor mats, and many more.