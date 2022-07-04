Renault Kiger achieves 50,000 units production milestone; new colour introduced

- The Kiger gets a new Stealth Black colour option

- The model is exported to nine regions across the globe

Renault India has announced that the brand has rolled off 50,000 units of the Kiger at the company's production line in Chennai. To celebrate the occasion, a new colour known as Stealth Black has been introduced in the Kiger range.

The Renault Kiger is the third global car that was launched in India first before it was introduced globally. Following its launch in India in 2021, the sub-four metre SUV is now also available to customers in South Africa, Indonesia, East African Region, (Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia) Seychelles, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Bermuda, and Brunei. We have driven the Kiger last year, and the MY22 Kiger was introduced in March this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Offering a strong value proposition in terms of distinctive design, smart features, leading safety, quality, and performance, the Renault Kiger has found widespread acceptance among its customers. It has proved its mettle in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India and the 50,000th production milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of the Renault Kiger in this challenging segment. This Sporty, Smart, and Stunning SUV is an important contributor to our progress in India and has been instrumental in placing India among Renault’s top five global markets. We are confident that the Renault Kiger will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand's growth in India and overseas.”