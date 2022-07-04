CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault Kiger achieves 50,000 units production milestone; new colour introduced

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    733 Views
    Renault Kiger achieves 50,000 units production milestone; new colour introduced

    - The Kiger gets a new Stealth Black colour option

    - The model is exported to nine regions across the globe

    Renault India has announced that the brand has rolled off 50,000 units of the Kiger at the company's production line in Chennai. To celebrate the occasion, a new colour known as Stealth Black has been introduced in the Kiger range.

    The Renault Kiger is the third global car that was launched in India first before it was introduced globally. Following its launch in India in 2021, the sub-four metre SUV is now also available to customers in South Africa, Indonesia, East African Region, (Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia) Seychelles, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Bermuda, and Brunei. We have driven the Kiger last year, and the MY22 Kiger was introduced in March this year.

    Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Offering a strong value proposition in terms of distinctive design, smart features, leading safety, quality, and performance, the Renault Kiger has found widespread acceptance among its customers. It has proved its mettle in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India and the 50,000th production milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of the Renault Kiger in this challenging segment. This Sporty, Smart, and Stunning SUV is an important contributor to our progress in India and has been instrumental in placing India among Renault’s top five global markets. We are confident that the Renault Kiger will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand's growth in India and overseas.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti’s lease program, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe completes two years
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio-N — Top 5 accessories

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kiger Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.25 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.68 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.21 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.96 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.63 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Kiger achieves 50,000 units production milestone; new colour introduced