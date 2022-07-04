Maruti’s lease program, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe completes two years

- Now has 1600 plus subscribers

- Allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles with multiple tenure options

Maruti Suzuki’s lease program called Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has just completed two successive years. In this tenure, the program has seen a healthy growth from 180 plus customers in the initial 12 months of launch, to 1600 plus customers in the next 12 months, with a growth performance of nearly 800 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Subscription program allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers flexible tenure and subscription options starting from one year, a fixed monthly rental that covers insurance (new and renewal), service and maintenance costs, vehicle usage charges, roadside assistance as well and a host of other benefits to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience. It also allows to upgrade or change the car and experience new ones from the wide range of Maruti Suzuki cars.

To ensure the best offers for the customers, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with 4 partners including ORIX, Myles, ALD Automotive, and Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance.