CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti’s lease program, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe completes two years

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    983 Views
    Maruti’s lease program, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe completes two years

    - Now has 1600 plus subscribers

    - Allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles with multiple tenure options

    Maruti Suzuki’s lease program called Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has just completed two successive years. In this tenure, the program has seen a healthy growth from 180 plus customers in the initial 12 months of launch, to 1600 plus customers in the next 12 months, with a growth performance of nearly 800 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Subscription program allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car.

    Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers flexible tenure and subscription options starting from one year, a fixed monthly rental that covers insurance (new and renewal), service and maintenance costs, vehicle usage charges, roadside assistance as well and a host of other benefits to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience. It also allows to upgrade or change the car and experience new ones from the wide range of Maruti Suzuki cars. 

    To ensure the best offers for the customers, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with 4 partners including ORIX, Myles, ALD Automotive, and Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan Magnite select variants discontinued; features rejigged
     Next 
    Renault Kiger achieves 50,000 units production milestone; new colour introduced

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4913 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.39 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.75 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.61 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4913 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti’s lease program, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe completes two years