Volkswagen India sells 21,588 units in H1 of 2022

- Over 2,500 units of Volkswagen Virtus were delivered in under one month

- Sales grow by nearly 100 per cent as against H1 2021

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced its sales figures for the first half of 2022. The German carmaker has retailed 21,588 cars in H1 2022. With the introduction of Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus, the sales have nearly doubled as compared to 10,843 vehicles sold in the H1 of 2021.

The Volkswagen Virtus was launched last month at a starting price of Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has also commenced the deliveries of the mid-size sedan and has already delivered 2,500 units across the country. The Virtus is offered in Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus trims. We have also driven the new Volkswagen Virtus.

Launched in September 2021, the Volkswagen Taigun rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq in the mid-size SUV segment. The Taigun can be had in 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines with manual and automatic transmissions. The starting price of the Volkswagen Taigun is Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking about the results, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Our newest entrants, the bold and dynamic Taigun and the striking and exhilarating new Virtus have received a phenomenal response from customers since their introduction. The love and growing demand has resulted in us doubling our sales in H1 2022 as compared to H1 2021. Amidst the industry challenges that are impacting the supply chain, we are witnessing a high demand for our youngest and freshest product portfolio in the Indian market.”