CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen India sells 21,588 units in H1 of 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    389 Views
    Volkswagen India sells 21,588 units in H1 of 2022

    - Over 2,500 units of Volkswagen Virtus were delivered in under one month

    - Sales grow by nearly 100 per cent as against H1 2021

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced its sales figures for the first half of 2022. The German carmaker has retailed 21,588 cars in H1 2022. With the introduction of Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus, the sales have nearly doubled as compared to 10,843 vehicles sold in the H1 of 2021. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Volkswagen Virtus was launched last month at a starting price of Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has also commenced the deliveries of the mid-size sedan and has already delivered 2,500 units across the country. The Virtus is offered in Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus trims. We have also driven the new Volkswagen Virtus

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Launched in September 2021, the Volkswagen Taigun rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq in the mid-size SUV segment. The Taigun can be had in 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines with manual and automatic transmissions. The starting price of the Volkswagen Taigun is Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Speaking about the results, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Our newest entrants, the bold and dynamic Taigun and the striking and exhilarating new Virtus have received a phenomenal response from customers since their introduction. The love and growing demand has resulted in us doubling our sales in H1 2022 as compared to H1 2021. Amidst the industry challenges that are impacting the supply chain, we are witnessing a high demand for our youngest and freshest product portfolio in the Indian market.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Weekly news round-up: Mahindra Scorpio-N launched, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza accessories detailed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2341 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.29 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.96 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.08 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.38 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.39 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.61 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.04 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.37 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2341 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen India sells 21,588 units in H1 of 2022