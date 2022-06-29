New MG small EV begins testing in India; to be launched next year

- The small EV from MG will be launched in H1 2023

- The model will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor India has commenced public road tests of its second EV for the Indian market. Spy images give us our first look at the electric vehicle that will be positioned below the ZS EV in the British brand’s line-up.

As seen in the spy image, the second EV from MG for India will be a two-door car, and given its dimensions and other key details, it is expected to be positioned as an urban mobility solution. The spy image reveals a completely camouflaged unit that features ORVMs on the doors, vertically-stacked door handles, a rear-bumper mounted number plate holder, tail-gate mounted spare wheel, steel wheels with wheel covers, and vertically stacked tail lights.

Finer details such as the battery specifications or the features of MG’s upcoming small EV remain unknown at the moment. Last month, the carmaker exclusively confirmed to CarWale that this new electric vehicle positioned below the ZS EV will be launched in the first half of next year, and will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Source