CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New MG small EV begins testing in India; to be launched next year

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    616 Views
    New MG small EV begins testing in India; to be launched next year

    - The small EV from MG will be launched in H1 2023

    - The model will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom)

    MG Motor India has commenced public road tests of its second EV for the Indian market. Spy images give us our first look at the electric vehicle that will be positioned below the ZS EV in the British brand’s line-up.

    MG Small EV Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy image, the second EV from MG for India will be a two-door car, and given its dimensions and other key details, it is expected to be positioned as an urban mobility solution. The spy image reveals a completely camouflaged unit that features ORVMs on the doors, vertically-stacked door handles, a rear-bumper mounted number plate holder, tail-gate mounted spare wheel, steel wheels with wheel covers, and vertically stacked tail lights.

    MG Small EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    Finer details such as the battery specifications or the features of MG’s upcoming small EV remain unknown at the moment. Last month, the carmaker exclusively confirmed to CarWale that this new electric vehicle positioned below the ZS EV will be launched in the first half of next year, and will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Image Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be unveiled soon - What to expect?
     Next 
    2022 Jaguar F-Pace SVR SV Bespoke Edition 1988 available to order in India

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Small EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MG Small EV Left Front Three Quarter
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5403 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    30th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5403 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New MG small EV begins testing in India; to be launched next year