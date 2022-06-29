New car launches and unveils in July 2022

With several new cars launched in the present month, we now look at July 2022 to see what the new month has in store for new car buyers. The coming month will offer a mixed bag of options ranging from two new SUVs to one new luxury sedan and also an electric SUV. Read on to know about all the upcoming cars in July 2022.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder – 1 July

Kick-starting the new month will be the unveiling of an all-new mid-size SUV from Toyota. Jointly developed with Suzuki, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be unveiled on 1 July. The Hyryder will be offered with a mild as well as a strong-hybrid powertrain and an all-wheel-drive setup.

Based on the released teasers, it can be said that the Hyryder will sport a split headlamp setup, two-tone paint scheme, dual-finish alloys, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and connected car tech.

2022 Audi A8L – 12 July

Audi’s flagship sedan, A8L is all set to receive a facelift. Slated to be launched on 12 July, the bookings for the new A8L commenced on 5 May for Rs 10 lakh. The 2022 iteration of the Audi A8L will get an updated front fascia, redesigned alloy wheels, and a new MIB 3 operating system for the virtual cockpit.

New Hyundai Tucson – 13 July

Hyundai India will debut the new generation Tucson in the country on 13 July. While the exterior images of the 2022 Tucson were released by the carmaker last month, the pre-bookings for the refreshed SUV are yet to begin.

The new-gen Tucson will sport the brand’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design and a revamped cabin with a larger infotainment system, a new four-spoke steering wheel, and added features. It is likely to be offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Citroën C3 – 20 July

The Citroën C3 is the French carmaker’s second model for India and will be positioned at the budget end. With a single 1.2-litre petrol engine offered in two states of tune mated to manual gearboxes, the C3 will miss out on an automatic gearbox or a CNG alternative.

It will be available in two variants – Live and Feel. Customers can pre-book the C3, starting from 1 July. The C3 is offered in four mono-tone and six dual-tone colours and two interior themes. We have driven the new Citroën C3 and here’s our first-drive review.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

With the luxury EV space in India witnessing new entrants this year, Volvo Cars India will soon reveal the prices of the XC40 Recharge this month. The eSUV comes to India via the CBU route and is powered by a 78kWh battery pack that feeds the dual electric motor setup to produce 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. Volvo claims an electric range of 418km.

We expect the Volvo XC40 Recharge to be priced approximately at Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s our detailed driving impression of the XC40 Recharge. The rivals to this electric SUV include Kia EV6, BMW i4, and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5.