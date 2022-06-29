CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,295 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The 2022 Brezza drops the Vitara moniker

    - The model is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2022 Brezza in the country tomorrow. Key details of the updated model have already been leaked on the web, including powertrains specs, dimensions, and variant details.

    In terms of variants, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Customers will be able to choose from nine colours - Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Brave Khakhi, and Exuberant Blue.

    Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder NA petrol engine producing 102bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with six-speed manual and automatic units.

    Feature highlights of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza will include LED headlamps with new LED DRLs, a new grille, new front and rear bumpers, fog lights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, new wraparound LED tail lights, a nine-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, Suzuki Connect telematics, an electric sunroof, six airbags, and ESP.

