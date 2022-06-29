CarWale
    2,000 units of Volkswagen Virtus delivered in under one month

    Jay Shah

    676 Views
    - Offered with two engine options

    - Available in four variants and six exterior shades

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that the carmaker has delivered 2,000 units of the Virtus sedan till now across the country. Launched earlier this month, the Volkswagen Virtus is available at a starting price of Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the Virtus made its name in the ‘India Book of Records’ when a single dealer delivered 150 units of the sedan in one day. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Virtus can be had in Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus variants. The highlights of the sedan include 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, a digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats. We have detailed the variant-wise features of the Volkswagen Virtus and you can read about them here. 

    Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Volkswagen Virtus can be had in 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engines. The former produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG unit. 

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen India, we are extremely delighted to witness the new Virtus win our customers’ hearts through its striking design, exhilarating performance, and German engineering. The love, admiration, and phenomenal response for the Volkswagen Virtus by our customers can be seen through the mega delivery program organised across India. We welcome our new customers with great humility and look forward to offering them the best of products and services by Volkswagen.”

