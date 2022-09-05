CarWale
    Weekly news round-up: Kia Sonet X-Line launched, Scorpio-N delivery schedule, Renault Limited Edition models launched

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    517 Views
    In the week gone by, we witnessed a series of new car launches in the country. Additionally, we had also come across spy shots of upcoming new car models in the country. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week. 

    New Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery schedule announced

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Front Three Quarter

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has revealed the delivery schedule for the Scorpio-N. The company will commence its deliveries on 26 September, wherein the deliveries for the Z8L variants will be prioritised over the rest of the variants.

    2022 MG Gloster launched in India; prices start at Rs 31.99 lakh

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Front Three Quarter

    MG Motor India has introduced the 2022 Gloster in the country at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle gets mild cosmetic and feature upgrades, while mechanically it continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two power tunes. This engine come mated to an eight-speed automatic unit. 

    New Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.39 lakh

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Sonet now offers a new top-spec X-Line variant in the country. The vehicle gets a distinctive set of cosmetic and feature upgrades to distinguish it from the regular variant. Mechanically, the newly introduced Kia Sonet X-Line is available in 1.0-litre turbo petrol with a seven-speed DCT and 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed torque converter unit. 

    Renault Kiger, Triber, and Kwid Limited Edition models launched

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Front Three Quarter

    In an effort to boost car sales this festive season, Renault has introduced new Limited Edition variant options in the Kiger, Triber, and the Kwid hatchback. Changes in these special edition variants are limited to cosmetic upgrades. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol Limited Edition features revealed

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Front Three Quarter

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota plans to introduce a petrol Limited Edition Innova Crysta in the country soon. Ahead of the official price announcement, we reveal some of the new features in the upcoming model.

    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,496 in September 2022

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Front Three Quarter

    Honda car India announced lucrative discount offers across its product lineup in September. The offers and benefits are grade, variant, and location-specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in September 2022

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Front Three Quarter

    Renault India has also announced lucrative discounts and benefits across its product lineup in the country. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and corporate benefits. It is worth noting that the offers are applicable till 30 September, 2022. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai India registers cumulative sales of 62,210 units in August 2022

