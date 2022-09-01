Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol Limited Edition features revealed

- Will get three new features

- Prices likely to be announced soon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will soon introduce a limited edition variant of the petrol version of the Toyota Innova Crysta. Likely to be offered with the GX variant, the carmaker has now revealed the features that will be offered with the special edition.

As a part of the Limited Edition pack, the Crysta will be equipped with a heads-up display, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a wireless charger. While these and more features like puddle lamps and a digital video recorder were already offered as accessories, Toyota has now bundled them in the Limited Edition version.

Notably, Toyota India has stopped taking bookings for the diesel-powered Innova Crysta. While the carmaker says that this is a temporary move due to the increasing demand for the oil-burner version, Toyota is rumoured to be working on a hybrid version of the MPV.

The petrol version of the Toyota Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.7-litre engine that produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.