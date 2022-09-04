CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Hyundai India registers cumulative sales of 62,210 units in August 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    434 Views
    Hyundai India registers cumulative sales of 62,210 units in August 2022

    - 49,510 vehicles sold in domestic market

    - Hyundai Venue N Line to be launched on 6 September

    In August 2022, Hyundai India registered cumulative sales of 62,210 units. While 49,510 vehicles were retailed in the domestic market, the automaker exported 12,700 units to the global markets. On a yearly scale, domestic sales witnessed a positive spike of 5.6 per cent. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    Last month, the Korean carmaker also launched the refreshed version of its flagship SUV, the Tucson. Available in both petrol and diesel mills, the new Hyundai Tucson is available in two variants at a starting price of Rs 27.70 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Hyundai Right Front Three Quarter

    Furthermore, Hyundai India will launch its third SUV for the year this month in the form of the Hyundai Venue N Line. Based on the top-spec variant of the recently launched Venue compact SUV, the N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a DCT gearbox. The bookings for the sportier-looking Venue N Line are already underway and prices are slated to be announced on 6 September.

    Commenting on the August 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With the continuously improving semi- conductor situation, supplies continue to go up enabling us to serve our beloved customers with their car in the festival season that has kicked off in India with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. The newly launched Hyundai Tucson has also received an overwhelming customer response with excellent booking numbers. We will continue to strive towards improving customer experience towards a happy life”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Next-generation Skoda Octavia, Kodiaq and Superb to arrive by 2025

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7429 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    ₹ 32.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7429 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai India registers cumulative sales of 62,210 units in August 2022