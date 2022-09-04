Hyundai India registers cumulative sales of 62,210 units in August 2022

- 49,510 vehicles sold in domestic market

- Hyundai Venue N Line to be launched on 6 September

In August 2022, Hyundai India registered cumulative sales of 62,210 units. While 49,510 vehicles were retailed in the domestic market, the automaker exported 12,700 units to the global markets. On a yearly scale, domestic sales witnessed a positive spike of 5.6 per cent.

Last month, the Korean carmaker also launched the refreshed version of its flagship SUV, the Tucson. Available in both petrol and diesel mills, the new Hyundai Tucson is available in two variants at a starting price of Rs 27.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Furthermore, Hyundai India will launch its third SUV for the year this month in the form of the Hyundai Venue N Line. Based on the top-spec variant of the recently launched Venue compact SUV, the N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a DCT gearbox. The bookings for the sportier-looking Venue N Line are already underway and prices are slated to be announced on 6 September.

Commenting on the August 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With the continuously improving semi- conductor situation, supplies continue to go up enabling us to serve our beloved customers with their car in the festival season that has kicked off in India with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. The newly launched Hyundai Tucson has also received an overwhelming customer response with excellent booking numbers. We will continue to strive towards improving customer experience towards a happy life”