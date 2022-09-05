CarWale
    Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Festive editions — Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    Renault India has introduced the festive limited edition (LE) models of its entire range for customers during this festive season. These special models are of Kwid, Kiger, and Triber from Renault's current product portfolio. Here are the top five highlights of the same.

    1. Dual-tone exterior

    All these LE models will be offered in a dual-tone combination with exterior white colour and a Mystery Black roof.

    2. Red accents

    To further differentiate it from the standard versions, this model will feature sporty red accents around the grille, DRLs/headlamps, and sides. The Kiger LE specifically gets Silverstone wheels and calipers in red colour, while the Triber LE sports piano black wheel covers and door handles. 

    3. Special decals

    The carmaker is also offering special decals on these limited-edition models, with the Kwid Climber LE featuring the 'Climber' decal in red on the C-Pillar.

    4. Exclusive variants

    This festive limited edition is being offered only on the RXZ variants of the Kiger, Triber, and the Climber variant of the Kwid across all transmission options.

    5. Same pricing

    The festive limited edition boasts additional design elements, specially curated for the festive season, at the same price as the existing Kiger RXZ, Triber RXZ, and Kwid Climber variants.

