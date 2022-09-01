CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,496 in September 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    647 Views
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,496 in September 2022

    Honda Cars India has announced big discounts across the product line-up to boost car sales this festive season. The offers and benefits are grade, variant, and location-specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

    The latest benefits and offers are applicable till 30 September, 2022. Here we bring you a summary of all those discounts.

    Honda City (fifth-generation)

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The latest generation Honda City attracts the highest benefits among the product line-up. The premium sedan attracts benefits of up to Rs 27,496 this month. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 5,496. Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange, while Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Honda WR-V

    Front View

    The Honda WR-V attracts benefits of up to Rs 27,000 in September. This includes a car exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

    Honda Jazz

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Customers looking to buy the Honda Jazz can avail of benefits of up to Rs 25,000 in September. The total benefits include a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange. Further, customers can also avail of a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the company is also offering a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

    Honda Amaze

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Amaze compact sedan has retained benefits from August. The vehicle continues to attract benefits of up to Rs 8,000 this month. This includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

    Honda City (fourth-generation)

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The fourth-generation Honda City attracts a customer loyalty benefit of Rs 5,000 in September. It is worth noting that discount on car exchange and corporate discount is not applicable for the fourth-generation Honda City.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault Limited Edition Kiger, Triber, and Kwid – All you need to know
     Next 
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 14,959 units in August 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda All New City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team23 May 2019
    3524 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    ₹ 32.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda All New City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.79 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.39 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.37 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.53 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.32 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.82 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.11 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.51 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team23 May 2019
    3524 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,496 in September 2022