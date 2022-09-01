Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,496 in September 2022

Honda Cars India has announced big discounts across the product line-up to boost car sales this festive season. The offers and benefits are grade, variant, and location-specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

The latest benefits and offers are applicable till 30 September, 2022. Here we bring you a summary of all those discounts.

Honda City (fifth-generation)

The latest generation Honda City attracts the highest benefits among the product line-up. The premium sedan attracts benefits of up to Rs 27,496 this month. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 5,496. Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange, while Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V attracts benefits of up to Rs 27,000 in September. This includes a car exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

Honda Jazz

Customers looking to buy the Honda Jazz can avail of benefits of up to Rs 25,000 in September. The total benefits include a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange. Further, customers can also avail of a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the company is also offering a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

Honda Amaze

The Amaze compact sedan has retained benefits from August. The vehicle continues to attract benefits of up to Rs 8,000 this month. This includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Honda City (fourth-generation)

The fourth-generation Honda City attracts a customer loyalty benefit of Rs 5,000 in September. It is worth noting that discount on car exchange and corporate discount is not applicable for the fourth-generation Honda City.