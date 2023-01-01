Weekly news round-up: Innova HyCross launched, Maruti Coupe SUV spotted, Scorpio-N gets new variants

In the last week of December 2022, Toyota announced prices for the much-awaited Innova Hycross and learned about new Mahindra Scorpio-N variants. Further, we also come across spy shots of upcoming new models in the country. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Maruti’s Coupe SUV spied alongside old Baleno

Ahead of its official unveil at the 2023 Auto Expo, the upcoming Maruti Baleno-based coupe SUV was spotted testing in India. The upcoming model will get a new grille, split LED headlamps, a new bumper, a wide air dam, new alloy wheels, a rear wiper and washer, and a set of new LED tail lights. Mechanically, the new model is expected to be powered by a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Toyota Innova HyCross launched in India; prices start at Rs 18.30 lakh

The Japanese automaker, Toyota has announced prices for the much-awaited Innova HyCross in India. The new model is available in five variants across seven colour options. Mechanically, the Innova HyCross is offered in two powertrain options. Interestingly, the new model is based on Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform.

New car launches and unveils in India in January 2023

Here’s a list of upcoming new car launches and unveils in India in January 2023. The list includes SUVs, MPVs, EVs, sedans, and cabriolets. Let us find out what January 2023 has in store here.

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets five new variants; prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh

Indian utility automaker, Mahindra announced prices for five new variants of the Scorpio-N. The SUV is now available in a total of 30 trims. The new variants now offer additional safety features. The five new variants are Z2 MT Petrol MT E, Z2 MT Diesel MT E, Z4 MT Petrol MT E, Z4 MT Diesel MT E, and Z4 MT Diesel MT E 4WD.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra unveiled; prices likely to be announced soon

In an effort to boost sales for the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the limited edition S-Presso Xtra. The special edition version will offer additional features such as a skid plate, door cladding, front upper grille, and wheel arch cladding. The prices for the S-Presso Xtra will be known in the days to come.