Mahindra Scorpio-N gets five new variants; prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh

- Mahindra Scorpio-N new variants get additional safety features

- The model is now available in a total of 30 trims

Mahindra has introduced five new variants in the Scorpio-N range, with prices starting at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The five new variants in the SUV’s range include Z2 MT Petrol MT E, Z2 MT Diesel MT E, Z4 MT Petrol MT E, Z4 MT Diesel MT E, and Z4 MT Diesel MT E 4WD.

Compared to the standard version, the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 and Z4 E variants come equipped with hill-hold assist and ESC as standard. While these features are new to the Z2 range, they were available only in the automatic trims of the Z4 range.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Mstallion turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. A 4WD system is available in select variants. All other features in the variant line-up remain unchanged.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N variants (all prices, ex-showroom):

Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT E: Rs 12.49 lakh

Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT E: Rs 12.99 lakh

Scorpio-N Z4 Petrol MT E: Rs 13.99 lakh

Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT E: Rs 14.49 lakh

Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 4WD E: Rs 16.94 lakh