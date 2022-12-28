CarWale

    Volkswagen Taigun colour options revised

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Taigun colour options revised

    - The Taigun now gets the Rising Blue colour for all variants

    - Was previously available only with the anniversary edition

    Volkswagen India has revised the colour palette of the Taigun mid-size SUV. The Rising Blue colour, which was previously available only with the anniversary edition, is now available across the entire variant line-up.

    With the revised colour options, the Volkswagen Taigun is offered in a total of six colours, namely Rising Blue, Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Reflex Silver, and Candy White. The carmaker will not be participating in the Auto Expo 2023.

    Apart from the addition of a new colour, the Volkswagen Taigun remains unchanged. Powertrain options include 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol motors paired with six-speed manual and automatic units as well as a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The most recent update of the Volkswagen Taigun was the launch of the anniversary edition which took place in September this year.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
