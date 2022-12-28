CarWale

    Top 5 SUVs launched in India in 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,012 Views
    Top 5 SUVs launched in India in 2022

    While electric vehicles and hybrid cars may be the way forward, we Indians love our SUVs. And car manufacturers have enticed SUV fanatics by introducing over 10 new SUVs across different segments. Here, we look at the top five SUVs that made headlines in 2022. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    The new Mahindra Scorpio N was one of the biggest launches of 2022 in the SUV segment. Unlike its predecessor which was available only with a diesel powertrain, the new Scorpio N is now offered with both petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions. The latter in its top-spec trim also gets an all-wheel-drive configuration. The deliveries of the Scorpio N are already underway and prices range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Stepping into the hybrid game, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Grand Vitara in September 2022. Available in mild and strong hybrid versions, the Grand Vitara is an alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. The Grand Vitara has gathered over 75,000 bookings and can be had in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha Plus variants. 

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    While the XUV300 can earlier be had in both petrol and diesel variants, it is now offered in a turbo-petrol guise as well. The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport makes use of a 1.2-litre petrol engine which has been re-tuned to produce 129bhp and 230Nm of torque. The motor is mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox and is available in W6, W8, and W8 (O) trims. 

    Jeep Meridian

    In 2022, Jeep India forayed into the three-row SUV segment with the Meridian. The Meridian is a 2.0-litre diesel-powered SUV that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Meridian goes up against the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster.

    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai’s mid-size premium SUV, Tucson entered its new generation this year with a newly designed exterior design, a revamped cabin, and two powertrain options. The Hyundai Tucson is offered in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines and comes equipped with ADAS features such as forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top hybrid cars launched in 2022
     Next 
    Volkswagen Taigun colour options revised

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2258 Views
    13 Likes
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2272 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 13.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2258 Views
    13 Likes
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2272 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 5 SUVs launched in India in 2022