2024 Mini Aceman spied as newest electric crossover

- Will be the first all-new model in 10 years

- To be positioned between hatchback and Countryman

The Mini Aceman that was caught testing near BMW’s research and development centre in Munich will be the first new model by Mini in the last decade. To be based on the newly developed dedicated EV platform – built by BMW and Chinese partner Great Wall Motors – the Aceman be positioned between the Mini hatchback and Countryman when it arrives in 2024.

Set to break cover after the third-gen Countryman, the Aceman will measure 1590x 4050x1990mm in dimension. It will also lend its technology to the next-gen Mini Electric with its powertrain and platform. It’s expected to get a 50kWh battery pack with an output of around 225bhp and 400kilometres of range. This five-door electric crossover is also expected to get Mini’s traditional looks but with a hint of modern design and an added level of practicality and comfort.

Not to mention, the prototype we see here is still in the early stages of development. We expect to spot more development prototypes before the global premiere happens in 2024.