Honda Cars India register seven per cent domestic sales growth in the CY’2022

- Registers 7,062 unit sales in the domestic market in December 2022

- The company exported 1,388 units last month

Honda Cars India reported a cumulative sales growth of seven per cent in the domestic market with 95,022 units sold in the calendar year 2022 (CY’22) compared to 89,152 units in the CY’21. Interestingly, the company registered a growth of over 43 per cent in exports with 23,428 unit sales in CY’22 as against 16,340 units exported in the previous calendar year.

The company registered monthly domestic sales of 7,062 units in December 2022, while the exports stood at 1,388 units. In the same period in 2021, the company registered 7,973 domestic sales and exported 1,165 units.

Commenting on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Limited said, “The year 2022 has been positive for HCIL as our domestic volume grew by seven per cent and export volume by 43 per cent. Honda City and Amaze continue to drive volumes for HCIL and have posted a strong performance in the year 2022. We had to realign our targets due to chip shortage which impacted our production throughout the year. We have stepped into the new year 2023 with renewed optimism assured by the positive performance of last year. As the overall environment continues to be encouraging and positive, the key to success will also depend on how the disruptions like chip shortage are controlled to minimise business impact.”