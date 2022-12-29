Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra unveiled; prices likely to be announced soon

- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra limited edition gets cosmetic and feature updates

- Engine and specifications remain unchanged

Maruti Suzuki has officially pulled the covers off a new limited edition version, called the S-Presso Xtra. At the time of writing this story, the company was due to announce the prices, which we believe could be revealed in the coming days.

On the outside, the Maruti S-Presso Xtra gets additional features in the form of a front skid plate, door cladding, front upper grille, and wheel arch cladding. We expect this version to be offered with all colour options.

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra comes equipped with an all-black interior theme, new seat upholstery with white piping and stitching as well as red inserts, as well as contrast red accents on the door pads, AC vents, and centre console, and new floor mats.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.