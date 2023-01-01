CarWale

    Tata Motors sells 40,407 passenger vehicles in December 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    Tata Motors sells 40,407 passenger vehicles in December 2022

    - 2,28,169 units sold in Q3FY2022

    - Records total sale of 72,997 units

    Tata Motors has listed its sales number for December 2022. The Indian carmaker retailed a total of 72,997 units in the previous month of which 40,407 were passenger vehicles while the remaining were commercial vehicles. On a yearly scale, the total domestic sales grew by 10 per cent. 

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    Last month, the 40,407 passenger vehicles sold by the automaker comprises both ICE and electric vehicles. While these numbers are slightly low compared to the 46,425 units retailed in the previous month, these figures are almost 14 per cent up as compared to the sales recorded in December 2021. 

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Tata Motors is gearing up for the Auto Expo 2023. The brand is likely to showcase the Punch EV and special editions of its existing models. Moreover, Tata will also commence the deliveries of the Tiago EV from January 2023, bookings of which opened in September 2022. The Tiago EV is available at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “For Tata Motors passenger vehicles, CY22 has been a momentous year as we outpaced industry growth and crossed the distinctive milestone of five lakh units comfortably to post wholesale of 5,26,798 units. Going forward, we expect the growth momentum for EVs to remain strong with their rising popularity and the announcement of progressive policies by several states. Overall, we expect the PV industry to continue witnessing robust demand in the next quarter.” 

