Maruti Suzuki registered 1,16,026 domestic passenger vehicle sales in December 2022

- The company exported 21,796 units in December 2022

- Sales to other OEM of 4,016 units

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki registered 1,16,026 unit sales in the domestic market in December 2022. This includes 1,12,010 domestic passenger vehicle sales and 4,016 unit sales to other OEM. The company registered 1,27,854 unit sales in December 2021, which includes 1,23,016 passenger vehicle sales and 4,838 unit exports, thereby registering a drop of 12 per cent last month. The company attributes the drop in sales to the shortage in the supply of electronic components.

In the segment-wise breakup, the Indian automaker registered 67,267 unit sales in the mini and compact car segment and 43,589 units under the utility and van vehicles. The company also sold 1,154 units of the Ciaz mid-size sedan. The carmaker exported 21,796 vehicles in December 2022.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the S-Presso Xtra limited edition and you can learn more about it here.