Nissan Magnite compact SUV India launch on 26 November

The Nissan Magnite sub-four metre compact SUV will be officially launched in India on 26 November. This is Nissan’s second India oriented product and will be offered in four trim levels across two engine and gearbox options. We have had a first look review at the Nissan Magnite which you can read about here or watch in the video below.

Tentative prices for the Magnite have been leaked and show that compact SUV will be offered in the range of Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh putting it at a competitive edge when compared to its rivals. It is Nissan’s offering in one of the fastest-growing segment in India and will rival cars like the Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Honda Jazz.

Nissan will offer the Magnite with two engine options a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol as well as 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol. Both get a five-speed manual as standard while the latter also gets a CVT.