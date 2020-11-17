CarWale
    Audi S5 Sportback listed on Indian website ahead of launch

    Audi S5 Sportback listed on Indian website ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    Audi S5 Sportback listed on Indian website ahead of launch

    -Third high performance model in 2020

    -3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 producing 349bhp/500Nm

    The Audi S5 Sportback has gone live on the automaker’s Indian website. It will be a return for the sedan and this time around only with petrol power. The German automaker had hinted at the vehicle during the launch of the Q2 SUV last month. 

    The S5, a high performance version of the A5, gets a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 producing 349bhp/500Nm. This engine has been paired to an eight-speed automatic and will also get Audi’s quattro AWD system as a part of the deal. 

    The S5 looks very much like the latest generation A5 in terms of overall exterior and interior design but gets the special rear-end design and an increased length giving it the Sportback moniker. We have looked at the Audi S5 Sportback in detail in a separate story and you can read about that here. The car will be offered as a CBU and is expected to be priced over Rs 1 crore.   

    Audi S5 Sportback [2015-2017] Image
    Audi S5 Sportback [2015-2017]
    • Audi
    • S5 Sportback [2015-2017]
    • Audi S5 Sportback [2015-2017]
