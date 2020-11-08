CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite likely to be introduced at a starting price of Rs 5.50 lakh

    Nissan Magnite likely to be introduced at a starting price of Rs 5.50 lakh

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    883 Views
    Nissan Magnite likely to be introduced at a starting price of Rs 5.50 lakh

    - Nissan Magnite to be offered in two engine options – 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and HRA0 1.0-litre turbo petrol 

    - It will be offered in eight colour options 

    Nissan Magnite variant prices have been leaked ahead of the official price announcement. As seen in images, the Magnite sub-four metre SUV is expected to be offered at starting price of Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan Magnite will be available in four variants - XE (Base), XL (Mid), XV (High), and the XV (Premium). To learn more about the variant-wise features, click here

    Nissan Magnite Left Side View

    Mechanically, the Nissan Magnite will be offered in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is capable of producing 70bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The HRA0 1.0-litre turbo engine produces 97bhp at 5,000rpm. The torque figures are rated at 160Nm between 2,800-3,600rpm when mated to a five-speed manual unit, and at 152Nm between 2,200-4,400rpm when paired to a CVT unit. Nissan claims that this engine returns a fuel efficiency figure of up to 20kmpl. Furthermore, the company states that this engine adopts ‘mirror bore cylinder coating’ technology from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R that reduces resistance inside the engine, thus delivering smooth acceleration and efficient use of fuel. 

    Nissan Magnite Front View

    Based on the leaked images, the variant-wise ex-showroom prices for the Nissan Magnite are as follows – 

    1.0-litre Petrol XE – Rs 5.50 lakh 

    1.0-litre Petrol XL – Rs 6.25 lakh 

    1.0-litre Petrol XV – Rs 6.75 lakh 

    1.0-litre Petrol XV Premium – Rs 7.65 lakh 

    1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XL – Rs 7.25 lakh 

    1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XV – Rs 7.75 lakh 

    1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XV Premium – Rs 8.65 lakh 

    1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XL CVT – Rs 8.15 lakh 

    1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XV CVT – Rs 8.65 lakh

    1.0-litre Turbo Petrol XV Premium CVT – Rs 9.55 lakh 

    Price leak source: T-BHP 

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.80 - 7.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Kicks

    Nissan Kicks

    ₹ 9.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars