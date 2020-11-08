45 Tata Nexon EV’s delivered to Kerala Motor Vehicles Department

- 65 Nexon EV’s to join Kerala MVD

- The models will be leased for eight years from EESL

Tata Motors has delivered 65 units of the Nexon EV to the Government of Kerala, for its Motor Vehicles Department (MVD). As part of its ‘Safe Kerala’ program, the Kerala MVD will lease the Nexon EV’s for a period of eight years from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT). The first lot of 45 Nexon EV’s were recently delivered in Thiruvananthapuram.

Safe Kerala is a program that focuses on significantly enhancing road safety by reducing traffic offences and addressing all related aspects through mediums such as proper training of drivers, providing safe roads, raising awareness amongst pedestrians, and ensuring effective management of vehicular traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Kerala Govt. has been at the forefront of initiating several measures to enhance public safety. We are grateful to ANERT for driving this initiative on behalf of the Kerala Government and look forward to a fruitful partnership with them and MVD. We are indeed proud that the Nexon EV is their preferred choice for the ‘Safe Kerala’ special project on road safety. The Nexon EV has emerged as India’s best-selling electric car, commanding a 63 per cent market share in the personal EV segment and through these orders, we are hopeful that we will continue to lead the market.”