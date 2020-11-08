Tata Harrier Camo Special Edition - Now in pictures

For the uninitiated, the Great Indian Outdoors were the actual inspiration behind the inception of the Tata Harrier. Now, who else apart from our Indian armed forces spend the majority of their time outdoor? So, to celebrate their spirit and grit for keeping our borders safe and secure, the carmaker has introduced a Camo edition of its flagship SUV as detailed in these pictures.

This military green colour is similar to the livery of our soldiers. Then, this special edition sports a Harrier mascot on the bonnet finished in a contrasting shade.

It even gets special CAMO graphics on its roof as a part of this Camo edition. Besides, it gets roof rails as well along with this cosmetic enhancement.

Then, the Harrier CAMO edition gets gunmetal grey interiors and Kaliko Blackstone seats with military green stitching. Buyers have the option of an automatic trim as well.

What's more, even a wide range of special accessories have been introduced including anti-skid dash mats, sun shades, front parking sensors, and more.

The carmaker has also announced that the afore-mentioned accessories will be offered in two pack options - Stealth and Stealth+. Prices start at Rs 26,999.