All-new Hyundai i20 launched: What else can you buy?

Just days ahead of Diwali, Hyundai has launched the new iteration of its much-awaited premium hatchback, the i20. The feature-rich premium hatchback is available at an introductory starting price of Rs 6,79,900 (ex-showroom, all-India). The new i20 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. To learn more about the new Hyundai i20, click here.

In the last few months, there has been a spate of new launches and fresh product updates. Here is a list of cars that are priced similar (ex-showroom) to the newly launched i20 variants –

Magna (Rs 6,79,900 – Rs 8,19,900)

The Hyundai i20 Magna variant can be had in either 1.2-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission or a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine with a six-speed manual transmission. At around the same price, Tata Motors offers the petrol and diesel engine options in the Altroz XM variant with a wide range of body kits in Style, Rhytm, and Rhytm Plus Style trims. Additionally, one can also opt from one of the trims offered in the Altroz petrol XT variant. Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a strong competitor to the i20, offers the mid-spec Zeta variant, Delta automatic, and the top-spec Alpha manual option. German car manufacturer, Volkswagen offers Comfortline Plus and Highline Plus options in the Polo hatchback.

From the compact SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki offers the LXi and VXi variants of the Vitara Brezza for a similar price. Kia Sonet marks the company’s debut in the compact SUV segment. For the similar price, Kia Motors offers the 1.2-litre manual petrol Sonet HTE and HTK variants for Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 7.59 lakh. Mahindra offers the base W4 variant at Rs 7,94,999. Interestingly, Hyundai’s compact SUV, the Venue is available in the E and the S variants at a similar price.

Sportz (Rs 7,59,900 – Rs 8,99,900)

The Sportz variant is available in three engine options – 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol, and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine option. Tata Altroz can be had in the top-spec Urban diesel manual variant, which is priced at Rs 9,09,000. As for customers looking forwards to a top-spec petrol version, there’s the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha automatic at Rs 8,96,112. For the price of the i20 Sportz diesel variant, you can get the petrol Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus automatic variant.

Maruti Suzuki offers the second to top manual ZXi variant of the Vitara Brezza at a marginal additional cost of Rs 10,100 over the diesel variant of the i20. Now here’s a strong contender; the Kia Sonet HTK diesel is priced similar to the diesel version of the Hyundai hatchback. Moreover, you also get the diesel W4 variant of the XUV300 at Rs 8,69,999. You can also opt for the Hyundai Venue S 1.0 Turbo or the S 1.5 diesel variant offered at a price of Rs 8,52,700 and Rs 9,07,500, respectively.

Asta (Rs 8,69,900 – Rs 10,66,900)

The i20 Asta variant is limited to the petrol engine options and it can be had in either manual or automatic transmission. The top-spec Volkswagen Polo GT with an automatic transmission is priced at Rs 9.67 lakh, which is a lakh cheaper than the 1.0-litre Turbo Asta with 7DCT variant of the i20.

At a price of Rs 9.98 lakh, Maruti Suzuki offers the dual-tone ZXi Plus variant of the Vitara Brezza. Kia Sonet HTK Plus diesel automatic is priced at Rs 10.39 lakh. In a similar price range, Mahindra offers the XUV300 W6 diesel AMT variant at Rs 10,19,999. Interestingly, you can get the Hyundai Venue S 1.0-litre Turbo DCT for the price of a 1.0-litre turbo variant with DCT in the i20.

Asta (O) (Rs 9,19,900 – Rs 11,17,900)

This is the top-spec variant in the i20 line-up which is available in all engine options except the IVT and iMT option in the 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre Turbo guise, respectively. This territory is primarily dominated by the compact SUV segment. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza can be had in the ZXi Plus automatic SHVS at a price of Rs 11.15 lakh. At a marginal premium, the Kia Sonet can be had in HTK Plus 1.0-litre iMT option at Rs 11.65 lakh. Mahindra offers the feature-loaded XUV300 W8(O) petrol variant at Rs 10,96,999. The Hyundai Venue SX(O) 1.0-litre Turbo is priced at Rs 10,91,700.

The new Hyundai i20 is priced marginally higher as compared to its competitors. However, the hatchback offers several segment-first features, along with BlueLink that offers 50-connected car features including over-the-air updates and enhanced in-car connectivity option. Depending on the variant, the Hyundai i20 additionally offers six-airbags, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, TPMS, emergency stop signal, IRVM, and driver rearview monitor.