New Mahindra Thar AX Std and AX variants removed from the website; discontinued?

- New Mahindra Thar base variants go missing from the official website

- Reports state that bookings for these variants are closed due to high demand

Mahindra launched the second generation Thar in India last month, with prices starting at Rs Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The model was offered in four variants at launch, including AX Std, AX, AX(O), and LX. The former two variants have now been removed from the website.

The AX Std and AX were a part of the lower variants of the new Thar, priced between 9.80 lakh and Rs 10.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). As the aforementioned variants have now been removed, the Thar range starts at Rs 11.90 lakh for the AX (O) petrol-MT four-seat convertible-top variant.

A few reports on the web state that the AX Std and AX variants of the new Mahindra Thar have been discontinued, while others report that Mahindra has closed bookings for the said variants due to the overwhelming demand. We have reached out to Mahindra to confirm the same and will update the story once we receive a response.

The Mahindra Thar is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the new Thar and you can read our detailed review here.