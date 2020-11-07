All-new Hyundai i20: Now in pictures

The new-gun Hyundai i20 was launched in India yesterday, with prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Currently, in its third generation, the model is offered in a range of variants, colours and powertrains to choose from. We have had a look at the 2020 i20 in person, and you can read all about it here.

Up-front, the fascia of the new-gen Hyundai i20 is dominated by the large, blacked-out cascading grille, flanked by LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs on either side. Sitting on the lower side of the bumper are the projector fog lamps, housed in triangular-shaped surrounds. Also, on offer is a black-skid plate.

The side profile of the new i20 features a black roof and black ORVMs (only in the dual-tone variants), chrome door handles, chrome window lines, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and black A, B and C-pillars. The ORVMs also feature puddle lamps.

The posterior of the 2020 Hyundai i20 gets an integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, Z-shaped LED tail lights, high mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, a chrome strip running between the tail lights, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, and a black skid plate.

Moving on to the interiors, the next-gen i20 greets you with an all-black theme. Get into the driver seat and you begin to notice the four-spoke multi-function steering wheel borrowed from the Creta.

Next in line of vision is the fully-digital instrument cluster with a coloured MID that showcases a range of information from fuel economy to odometer, trip meter, and the tell-tale lights.

A glance at the centre console brings your attention to the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports BlueLink connectivity, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Positioned below it is the fully automatic climate control system and a wireless charging pad with cooling function.

To the left side of the i20’s dashboard is the glove box with a cooling function, while the AC vents get red inserts should you happen to choose the turbo variants.

A few other notable features include a sunroof, air purifier, and a sunglass holder.

The second-row occupants get their own AC vents, a USB charging port, arm-rest, adjustable head-rests as well as red stitching with the black leather upholstery.

Safety-wise, the Hyundai i20 comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, TPMS, HAC, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, a seat-belt reminder system, and a rear parking camera.

Engine options on the Hyundai i20 include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The latter is available exclusively with a six-speed speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre engine is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an IVT unit, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is mated to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.