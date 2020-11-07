All about cars: New Hyundai i20 2020 Worth Buying, Nissan Magnite Most Affordable C-SUV

In this week’s All About Cars with Vikrant, we tell you more about the all new Hyundai i20 2020 which has been launched. Its price, comparison with competition and its own sibling, the Venue. We also talk about how affordable the new Nissan Magnite 2020 may be.

Then of course we answer all your car buying questions. We tell you which is the better compact-SUV, the Kia Sonet or the Hyundai Venue. Which is better, the Tata Harrier Dark or the Hyundai Creta SX (O)? Which automatic or semi-automatic car under Rs 10 lakh should you go for. Will the Hyundai i20 get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a manual transmission?

Additionally, we tell you which to choose from between the Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. If the Jeep Compass is better at rough road usage than the Tata Harrier. If the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI makes sense as a secondary car. Which is better in terms of service, maintenance cost - the Tata Altroz or the Maruti Suzuki Baleno? Does the older Skoda Rapid Rider Plus make more sense than the Kia Sonet? Are diesel cars in danger or should you buy one without any concerns. Go for the Skoda Superb or wait for next-gen Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata to be launched in India. And finally, which is more reliable - a naturally aspirated engine or a turbocharged engine?