Nissan Magnite arrives at dealerships ahead of price announcement

- Nissan Magnite will be offered in four variants and eight colours

- The model will be available with two powertrain options

Nissan India is getting ready to announce the prices of the Magnite sub-four metre SUV later this month. The company has already commenced production of the model, details of which are available here. Upon launch, the Magnite will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and the Mahindra XUV300.

The Nissan Magnite will be offered with two powertrain options that include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard while a CVT unit will be offered only with the latter. We have had our first look at the Magnite and you can read the details here.

On the outside, the new Nissan Magnite will come equipped with LED headlamps, LED fog lights, L-shaped LED DRLs, a large grille with chrome inserts on either side, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails and skid plates, squared wheel arches, and puddle lamps. The model will be available in four variants and you can read all about them here.

The interiors of the 2020 Nissan Magnite will receive features in the form of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Connect, fully digital instrument cluster, around view monitor, wireless charging, engine start-stop button, rear arm-rest with cup holders and a mobile holder along with steering mounted controls. Safety features on the model will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, VDC, HSA, HBA, anti-roll bar, traction control, and speed-sensing door lock.

