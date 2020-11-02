Hyundai registers cumulative sales of 68,835 units for October 2020

-Domestic sales witness 13.2 percent growth over the same period last year

-Exports drop by 10.1 percent

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has recorded cumulative sales of 68,835 units in the month of October, 2020. Of the total data, 56,605 units were sold in the domestic market whereas 12,230 units were exported globally. Hyundai also achieved the highest-ever monthly domestic sales figure surpassing its previous record of 52,001 units set in October, 2018.

The car manufacturer has registered a 13.2 percent year-on-year growth on domestic sales as compared to the business done in October, 2019. Relatively, the exports have taken a dip of 10.1 percent as against the statistics of 13,600 units last year. The carmaker is all geared up to lure the buyers this festive season with the launch of all-new-i20 on 5 November, 2020. The booking of i20 has begun for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It will be offered in 24 variants across three engine options and eight colour options.

Commenting on the October sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “With the advent of the festive season, Hyundai shares the spirit of happiness and celebration with our customers through our Super Performer Brands – all new Creta, Verna, Venue, Aura, and Nios, achieving landmark sales of 56 605 units in the month of October 2020 with a growth of 13.2% over Oct’19. The October month sales performance has set a positive tone for overall business environment and we are confident that Hyundai will continue to strongly contribute towards sustainable growth of economy, community and all its stake holders.”