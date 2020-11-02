CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 2.50 lakh on Honda Civic, City, and Amaze in November 2020

    Discounts up to Rs 2.50 lakh on Honda Civic, City, and Amaze in November 2020

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,261 Views
    Select Honda Car India dealerships are offering a range of discounts across the model range in November 2020. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and extended warranty.

    The petrol and diesel variants of the Honda Civic are available with a cash discount of Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each, respectively. The Amaze is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a five-year warranty.

    Discounts on the fifth-gen Honda City are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The Jazz and WR-V can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. There are no discounts on the CR-V and fourth-gen City. 

