Nissan Magnite production begins ahead of price announcement

- Nissan Magnite prices will be announced next month

- The model will be available with a single powertrain across eight colours

Nissan India has commenced production of the new Magnite sub-four metre SUV ahead of its price announcement that is scheduled to take place in November 2020. The production-ready model was showcased earlier this year, and you can read all about it here.

Nissan India is also expected to open bookings for the Magnite next month, followed by deliveries that are expected to begin later in the year. On the outside, the model features LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, silver coloured skid plates and roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels, a large grille with chrome inserts on either side, puddle lamps, and squared wheel arches.

The interiors of the new Nissan Magnite will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Connect, seven-inch fully digital MID, wireless charging, around view monitor, steering mounted controls, engine start-stop button, and a rear arm-rest with cup holders and a mobile holder. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door lock, traction control, anti-roll bar, HSA, HBA, and VDC.

Under the hood, the upcoming Nissan Magnite will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. This engine is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 20kmpl. Once launched, the new Nissan Magnite will rival the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V, and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

