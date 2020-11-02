Toyota sells 12,373 cars in October 2020

-Toyota registers 12,373 unit sales in the month of October

-The car manufacturer recorded 52 percent growth as against the sales in September, 2020

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced monthly sales of 12,373 units in the month of October, 2020. The carmaker reported a growth of 52 percent as compared to the previous month’s sale of 8,116 units. The festive month of October has helped the manufacturer boost its production and sales and has been the most successful month since March 2020.

The company has further registered a year-on-year growth of 4.2 percent over 11,866 units sold in October, 2019. Furthermore, Toyota has also commenced the deliveries of its newly launched compact SUV- the Urban Cruiser from this month. With the onset of festivities and several discount schemes offered by car manufacturers, we could expect positive growth in the overall sales for the coming month.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service- TKM said, “The month of October has been our best month so far since March 2020. The festive season has proved to be bullish as we witness demand surging, month on month. This has been true of our retails too as order flow has been smooth, from the very beginning. The fact that our wholesales have been registering an average growth of close to 50% every month gives us confidence that the demand for bigger vehicles is rising too, with both the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner clocking promising figures as compared to earlier months this year. Glanza also has been performing very consistently throughout the year. The month of October marks an important milestone for us as we began deliveries of the recently launched Urban Cruiser to our customers across the country. Urban Cruiser has made a very promising start and we are hopeful that with the Urban Cruiser, we will be able to cater to the dynamic needs of our customers in that particular segment.

Finally, the constant support of our manufacturing side has helped us ramp production to be able to meet the rising market demands along with the strong support of our Strategic Business Partners & Dealers in different regions across the country. The Marketing team has been very instrumental too in coming up with schemes & offers that are not only customer friendly but are designed keeping in mind the current challenges of our times. One such scheme that we have been running since last month, allows our customers to avail a Special Cash Package offer alongside the ‘Leave Travel Scheme’ as announced by the Govt. of India,” he concluded.