    Hyundai Venue, Verna, and Tucson get a price hike

    Jay Shah

    19,335 Views
    - Hyundai Tucson receives the highest price escalation of Rs 12,100

    - Hyundai Creta, i20, Santro, Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and Elantra also get expensive

    Hyundai India has discreetly escalated the prices of the Venue, Verna, and Tucson models in its product range. While the exact reason for the increase is not disclosed, the new prices are levied with immediate effect. 

    All the petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Venue compact SUV are now expensive by Rs 7,000. Notably, the carmaker recently introduced new trims for the SUV. The S(O) Turbo iMT and S(O) Turbo DCT were added for the turbo petrol guise whereas S(O) and SX(O) Executive for the diesel version. To know the revised feature details for the newly inducted variants, click here.

    The Hyundai Tucson is the flagship SUV in Hyundai’s India portfolio. It can be had in both petrol and diesel engines and is offered in two variants – GL(O) and GLS. Both the variants get a uniform price rise of Rs 12,100. 

    The third model to undergo the price revision is the Verna mid-size sedan. The petrol variants of the Verna are now dearer by Rs 9,100 approximately. Meanwhile, the diesel trims have got a price hike of Rs 7,100. 

    Earlier this week, the carmaker also hiked the prices of the Creta, i20, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Santro, and Elantra. To know the quantum of escalation for these models, click here

